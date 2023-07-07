This little Piggy went to market.
This statue of the Newport pig is in the bus terminal outside the old Victorian indoor market
This sculpture celebrates Newport’s long history as a market town, and features a life-size Gloucester Old Spot pig with baskets of fruit and vegetables on its back.
Inscription around granite base:
"Raised letters on bronze banding around edge of base - in front of pig: SCULPTURE BY SEBASTIAN BOYESEN / NEWPORT TOWN SCULPTOR 1994. Raised letters on bronze banding around edge of base - on right-hand side of pig: "THIS LITTLE PIGGY WENT TO MARKET" Raised letters on bronze banding around edge of base - to rear of pig: UNVEILED BY COUNCILLOR E.J. TRAVERS / MAYOR, NEWPORT BOROUGH COUNCIL Raised letters on bronze banding around edge of base - on left-hand of pig: COMMEMORATING OVER 700 YEARS OF MARKETS IN NEWPORT."