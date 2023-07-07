The Newport pig

This little Piggy went to market.

This statue of the Newport pig is in the bus terminal outside the old Victorian indoor market

This sculpture celebrates Newport’s long history as a market town, and features a life-size Gloucester Old Spot pig with baskets of fruit and vegetables on its back.

Inscription around granite base:

"Raised letters on bronze banding around edge of base - in front of pig: SCULPTURE BY SEBASTIAN BOYESEN / NEWPORT TOWN SCULPTOR 1994. Raised letters on bronze banding around edge of base - on right-hand side of pig: "THIS LITTLE PIGGY WENT TO MARKET" Raised letters on bronze banding around edge of base - to rear of pig: UNVEILED BY COUNCILLOR E.J. TRAVERS / MAYOR, NEWPORT BOROUGH COUNCIL Raised letters on bronze banding around edge of base - on left-hand of pig: COMMEMORATING OVER 700 YEARS OF MARKETS IN NEWPORT."