Photo 3043
The three pandas
The three pandas in Wales'. Weighing a ton and a half each, keen-eyed motorists will have seen them munching on bamboo plants on the roundabout leading to the motorway at Malpas since 2007.
Carved from oak, they've become permanent replacements for the floral pandas which bloomed amidst the rush hour tailbacks each summer.
Pandas were chosen as the creatures to sit on the island as it is the emblem of the World Wildlife Fund and keeps the spirit of wildlife conservation going in the city."
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 76 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South...
Tags
wildlife
,
statues
,
pandas
