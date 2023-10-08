Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3128
Changing
As autumn is on its way you can see the changes taking place, the leaves on the trees are changing from green to yellow, orange and red, and one plant in our garden has gone from green to a beautiful red colour.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3128
photos
14
followers
1
following
856% complete
View this month »
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
8th October 2023 7:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
plant
,
leaves
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close