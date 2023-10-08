Previous
Changing by stuart46
Photo 3128

Changing

As autumn is on its way you can see the changes taking place, the leaves on the trees are changing from green to yellow, orange and red, and one plant in our garden has gone from green to a beautiful red colour.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
