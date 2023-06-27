Previous
230627 by sudweeks
Photo 6868

230627

For the 100th anniversary of the first in air refueling, the air force did a flyover with their KC-135 tanker, and a couple F-35 Lightning fighters.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
Photo Details

