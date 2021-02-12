Previous
Sewing Trinkets Flash of Red Feb by theredcamera
Sewing Trinkets Flash of Red Feb

I used the "Photo Illustration" Effects in my camera to give this a little pizzazz
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
Shutterbug ace
Very nice choice of processing for this shot.
February 12th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Is there any craft you don't do?? This is lovely 😊
February 12th, 2021  
