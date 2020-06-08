Sign up
Photo 2462
River Explore
I took a break from posting this past week. I decided with everything going on in this country, it didn't feel right posting happy pictures of my smiling kids. I decided to take the week and just listen and learn. I want to be the best ally I can.
8th June 2020
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
365
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
8th June 2020 8:51am
