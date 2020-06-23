Sparkle

We got up early so we could get to our neighborhood pool right when it opened in order to avoid others. I was worried they wouldn't be able to swim this summer, and was so nervous to try it, worrying about other people coming, but we had it to ourselves for a good amount of swim time. That being said, I really wish they would close our pools...our numbers are going way up and the governor already ordered us back a phase in our re-opening plan. It's all getting even scarier than it was before, which I didn't think was possible.