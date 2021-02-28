Sign up
Desert Run
Desert Run
Hubby felt healed enough to get back to our weekly drives this weekend, but it was a short one to ease back into it. Pup was happy for the chance to run some.
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
