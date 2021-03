WWM2021

My contribution to this year's Worldwide Minute. The theme was "visitor in my town". If you were a visitor in my town, we would definitely hit the greenbelt, go on a white water rafting trip, and visit a natural hot spring.



I just bought a copper pipe to work on "ring of fire" shots and wanted to try it out. Sadly, the conditions weren't right for it, but it still created an interesting effect.