Photo 2841
Before Bed
In the dark, headphones on, listening to music (or playing solitaire, I'm not sure which one) on my old iPod in her pajamas. I think she's officially gotten more use out of it than I ever did.
It's been a long day. More long days ahead, but we are surviving.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
2841
photos
49
followers
21
following
778% complete
View this month »
2834
2835
2836
2837
2838
2839
2840
2841
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
22nd June 2021 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
