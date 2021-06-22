Previous
Before Bed by tina_mac
Photo 2841

Before Bed

In the dark, headphones on, listening to music (or playing solitaire, I'm not sure which one) on my old iPod in her pajamas. I think she's officially gotten more use out of it than I ever did.

It's been a long day. More long days ahead, but we are surviving.
Tina Mac

@tina_mac
