Letting Go, Holding On by tina_mac
Photo 2910

Letting Go, Holding On

We went to a favorite beach on the last day of summer vacation for our annual selfie.

It hasn't been the beginning of school that we hoped for, but we are wading through.
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
GaryW
Such a great "story photo"! I think it speaks volumes!!
September 5th, 2021  
