X Marks the Spot

Had another great hike with my hiking group. We intended on a hike to a waterfall...this one wasn't it, but at least we found a waterfall, even if it wasn't the one we intended. A nice way to spend International Women's Day.



I have a GoPro on the way (yay!) for hikes in the rain and under water shots...just didn't make it in time for this rainy day, so I settled for a cell phone shot.