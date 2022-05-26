Previous
Under the Bridge Walk by tina_mac
Photo 3173

Under the Bridge Walk

Just a shot I took with my phone of a fairly creepy walk I took with the dog while running a few errands. I tried several other shots today, but nothing was working, so I guess I'm glad I grabbed this.
