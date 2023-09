I do this every year at the end of summer before school starts. It's supposed to be the last day of summer break, but this was our last day of summer break with sunshine, and I needed it for this image. Prior years, I've done it with the three of us very close together...this year is supposed to signify their independence from me, since they are both now in middle school.Previous years:2016 is missing because for some reason, I didn't post the one with me in it...