Photo 3061
Delphinium.
filler
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
1
0
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
3071
photos
200
followers
178
following
841% complete
3064
3065
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
3rd July 2021 5:37pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
filler
Joanne Diochon
ace
Such a lovely blue with that beautiful dark eye.
July 5th, 2021
