Birnie Loch by wernerr
44 / 365

Birnie Loch

A nice, little walk. I like the shadows on the grass.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Werner Remmele

@wernerr
12% complete

Bill Davidson
I like the sense of movement, Werner. The branches, the shadows and the clouds moving from left to right.
April 8th, 2022  
