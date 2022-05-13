Previous
Walking at Loch An Eilein
Walking at Loch An Eilein

We‘re spending a few days in Aviemore walking and cycling. Today we walked round Loch An Eilein and for the first time added Gamhna to the tour.
Werner Remmele

@wernerr
