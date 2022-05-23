Previous
The Whale by wernerr
The Whale

I like this structure besides the V&A. Today the shadows caught my eye.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Werner Remmele

Bill Davidson
Wonderful image, Werner. Great to capture the shadows all the way through.
May 24th, 2022  
