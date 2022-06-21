Previous
Same beach - different colours by wernerr
100 / 365

Same beach - different colours

It is amazing how light changes the scenery. It might be boring to be at the same spot but capturing the moment is never dull.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Werner Remmele

@wernerr
