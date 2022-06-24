Previous
Next
Melrose Abbey by wernerr
103 / 365

Melrose Abbey

For quite some time we had wanted to visit the borders but had never done it. This time everything seemed to fall in place: we went to Melrose, visited the abbey then drove on to Jedburgh and stayed the night in Kelso.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Werner Remmele

@wernerr
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Beautifully framed, Werner.
June 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise