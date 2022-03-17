Previous
fall of leaves by wh2021
fall of leaves

A scene where leaves of trees change to yellow and showering down.
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
