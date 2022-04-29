Previous
color slabs by wh2021
170 / 365

color slabs

The external wall declaration was made of different color slabs and it would be nice to convert the photo in b&w, I think.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
