199 / 365
Setaria
Not sure whether it the proper name of it. It is good looking when there is a large patch of it.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
0
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
199
photos
13
followers
8
following
54% complete
199
Views
6
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
19th May 2022 2:14pm
Tags
#flower
