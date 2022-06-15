Previous
HK Film Awards Statue by wh2021
HK Film Awards Statue

is a 6m high bronze sculpture depicting the HK Film Award. It is installed along the Hong Kong's Avenue of Stars.
15th June 2022

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
