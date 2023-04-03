Sign up
Photo 509
Fenghuang (Phoenix) Ancient Town
It was a nice day with fine weather.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
2
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
509
photos
28
followers
18
following
139% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
31st March 2023 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#landscape
Lin
ace
How lovely.
April 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Nicely composed. Lovely scene!
April 2nd, 2023
