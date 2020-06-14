Previous
Next
peonies by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2531

peonies

Trying to figure out if I can draw this and turn it into a quilt. I’m thinking rick rack might be the key . . .
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
693% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise