Bonchon has reopened for curbside pickup by wiesnerbeth
Bonchon has reopened for curbside pickup

22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane Owens ace
Hadn't heard of Bonchon. Is it good? I looked it up. The nearest one is in Houston, where one of our sons lives, but I'm not going there any time soon with the surge in COVID.
June 26th, 2020  
Beth Wiesner
@eudora Smart thinking. I love their soy-garlic wings, but their bulgogi tacos are also delicious. When things improve I hope you can visit your son and try it.
June 26th, 2020  
