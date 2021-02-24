Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2786
happy birthday!
That’s my mom on the far right, at summer camp about 76 years ago. She turns 86 today, still pretty spry. I hope I’m like her when I grow up, but I’m thinking it’s not likely.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beth Wiesner
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
2786
photos
8
followers
8
following
763% complete
View this month »
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
2785
2786
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
24th February 2021 10:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close