happy birthday! by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2786

happy birthday!

That’s my mom on the far right, at summer camp about 76 years ago. She turns 86 today, still pretty spry. I hope I’m like her when I grow up, but I’m thinking it’s not likely.
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
