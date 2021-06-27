Previous
Next
new leaves! by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2909

new leaves!

I’m feeling very green-thumbish (unusual for me) since in a week my new plant has sprouted some baby leaves. In reality I did nothing but put them in the window.
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
797% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise