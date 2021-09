milkweed fluff

Desperately wanted to harvest this for my fluff collection — I read that people used it as batting for quilts (and in life vests because it’s supposed to be very buoyant) — but I knew I’d get some pushback from Jack for taking the “wild” out of a nature preserve. Also I didn’t have anything to put it in. But . . . it is only the beginning of milkweed season . . .