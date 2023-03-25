Previous
squirrel! by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3545

squirrel!

One of my many problems with “organization” and “procrastination” is that I’m easily distracted, which is why, instead of getting ready for the quilt show, I decided to pull out fabric for a future quilt— never mind that there’s chaos all around this little pile or that I have three things already started and not one but two block-of-the-month programs that I haven’t started yet but have been going on since January. Well that’s a slight exaggeration — one started in January and the other starts in less than two weeks.
marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
