squirrel!

One of my many problems with “organization” and “procrastination” is that I’m easily distracted, which is why, instead of getting ready for the quilt show, I decided to pull out fabric for a future quilt— never mind that there’s chaos all around this little pile or that I have three things already started and not one but two block-of-the-month programs that I haven’t started yet but have been going on since January. Well that’s a slight exaggeration — one started in January and the other starts in less than two weeks.