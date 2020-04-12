Previous
working from home by zardz
Photo 1892

working from home

I applied for a new language project and I get to work from home so I won't be completely broke in may hehe.
12th April 2020

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
518% complete

View this month »

