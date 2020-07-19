Previous
sunday morning alone by zardz
Photo 1990

sunday morning alone

Since there's not much to do on a sunday morning they made a deal to leave us receptionists be waiters for the first three hours. It was okay, I only had to make one cappucino.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

zardz

~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
