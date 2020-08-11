Previous
Next
Velenje pt2/a + Šoštanj by zardz
Photo 2012

Velenje pt2/a + Šoštanj

After breakfast, another modernist tour and a radler we decided to rent a bike and cycle to Šoštanj. It took us half an hour on a surprisingly well built bicycle lane :D
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
551% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise