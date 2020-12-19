Previous
Next
slava at grandma's by zardz
Photo 2141

slava at grandma's

Went to grandma for a special dinner :D she has the nicest christmas balcony and I had to take a photo on our way home
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
587% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise