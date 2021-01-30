2nd week in Berlin - saturday together

We decided to go for a trip to Brandenburg an der Havel and in case the town was meh, we would go to Potsdam on the way home. But the town was nowhere near meh, it was really cute and had lots and lots of park and water, we found a spot where tens and tens people where sledding, I really liked this soviet looking tower that was a place to be that day and had an old telegraph station behind it and .. well, I really enjoyed this trip and we decided to go back to the town again in spring or summer because our feet were dying of cold :D