2nd week in Berlin - sunday together

We finally went to Teufelsberg with a plan to fly the drone above the abandoned spy station. It was a bit harder to get to the top of the hill because the ground was frozen and it was very slippery (I almost fell twice and I'm very afraid of falling on ice xD) but we managed and it looked really beautiful in the snow! We managed to find a good space for flying the drone, easily accesible, away from people and with an open sky :D (going back to civilization on the photo)