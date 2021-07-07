Previous
Happy 10th, last HP premiere 3/> by zardz
Happy 10th, last HP premiere 3/>

Ten years ago on this day we were on Trafalgar square in London at the last HP premiere - one of my most awesome memories, although I mostly remember how exhausting it was xD

I found a grey area at my bingo - I read Quidditch through the ages for "šport" hehehe.
