Happy bday to me~ by zardz
Photo 2561

Happy bday to me~

Lame pic of a nice celebration with my favourite coworkers 3> I brought some wnb champagne/cider, Š. made some great vegan sushi and E&M tricked me into believing they weren't coming :D
We played charades until 2, 'act it out' for the most part haha
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
702% complete

