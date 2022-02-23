Previous
03 rainy&lazy third day by zardz
03 rainy&lazy third day

We went to see the keyboard crossing, ate at Vapiano, made a plan to go to cinema but then stayed at home playing exit and watching Hogwarts reunion while drinking butterbeer~
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
