Photo 2571
03 rainy&lazy third day
We went to see the keyboard crossing, ate at Vapiano, made a plan to go to cinema but then stayed at home playing exit and watching Hogwarts reunion while drinking butterbeer~
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
