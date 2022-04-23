Previous
VR goggles & Linkin park by zardz
Photo 2630

VR goggles & Linkin park

Went to R's for a video game afternoon and we played this cool game where you have to slice cubes coming at you in a rythm of a certain song :D I enjoyed Numb sososo much but I think I failed it every time
zardz

