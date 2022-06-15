Previous
Next
Boni to Bled 1 by zardz
Photo 2683

Boni to Bled 1

J. had some boni left and we went to Bled for two days :D we thought this fishpond was going to be a pool oops, but it was still really nice hanging out next to it
The best part was the self-service breakfast hehe
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
736% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise