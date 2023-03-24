Previous
concert weekend ahead by zardz
Photo 2938

concert weekend ahead

Went to Vienna to see Oxxxy for the second time \o/ we slept in this cool capsule hotel and after we went to buy a jacket for me because I forgot mine at home, we spent the afternoon chilling in the capsule to get ready for the evening razjob🔥
zardz

