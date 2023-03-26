Previous
exploring Brussels by zardz
Photo 2940

exploring Brussels

The weather wasn't good, it was rainy and windy but we did our best to go see the city centre and Gare maritime. I liked the city a lot actually and had almost no recollection of it from 15 years ago when I was there for the first time.
26th March 2023

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
805% complete

