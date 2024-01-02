Previous
Next
Cathedral unbathed by the sun by zilli
2 / 365

Cathedral unbathed by the sun

This is impermanence! This is the cathedral when the sun hid behind the clouds. This photo was taken two minutes after the one posted on January 1, 2024. Carpe Diem! Seize the moment!
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Zil

@zilli
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise