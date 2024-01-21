Previous
Meditative walking in the snow by zilli
11 / 365

Meditative walking in the snow

Bringing it all together - the path in the snow, the woman in a white coat walking calmly with her hands in her pockets, the blue sky, the peaceful environment. Serenity is like this!
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Zilli

@zilli
Photo Details

