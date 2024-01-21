Sign up
Previous
11 / 365
Meditative walking in the snow
Bringing it all together - the path in the snow, the woman in a white coat walking calmly with her hands in her pockets, the blue sky, the peaceful environment. Serenity is like this!
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
Zilli
@zilli
Views
0
Album
2024
Tags
winter
landscape
