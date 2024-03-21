Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
81 / 365
Animal Frolics
Collage challenge: six photos from your treasure chest
I borrowed the title from the Qi Gong practices called the animal frolics.
"There are practices for many animals, but the Five Animal Frolics focuses on just a few. These are the tiger, deer, bear, ape, and bird. Together, these creatures reflect strength, flexibility, power, and vitality. The Five Animal Frolics Qi Gong practices help us to channel these qualities in our own lives."
https://www.holdenqigong.com/the-history-of-the-five-animal-frolics/#:~:text=There%20are%20practices%20for%20many,qualities%20in%20our%20own%20lives.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Zilli
@zilli
Hi, this is my first 365 challenge. I hope to improve my photography skills and learn from all the wonderful photographers in the community. I...
81
photos
22
followers
27
following
22% complete
View this month »
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
2024
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
mfpiac-129
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close