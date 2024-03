Collage challenge: six photos from your treasure chestI borrowed the title from the Qi Gong practices called the animal frolics."There are practices for many animals, but the Five Animal Frolics focuses on just a few. These are the tiger, deer, bear, ape, and bird. Together, these creatures reflect strength, flexibility, power, and vitality. The Five Animal Frolics Qi Gong practices help us to channel these qualities in our own lives." https://www.holdenqigong.com/the-history-of-the-five-animal-frolics/#:~:text=There%20are%20practices%20for%20many,qualities%20in%20our%20own%20lives.