Animal Frolics by zilli
Animal Frolics

Collage challenge: six photos from your treasure chest

I borrowed the title from the Qi Gong practices called the animal frolics.

"There are practices for many animals, but the Five Animal Frolics focuses on just a few. These are the tiger, deer, bear, ape, and bird. Together, these creatures reflect strength, flexibility, power, and vitality. The Five Animal Frolics Qi Gong practices help us to channel these qualities in our own lives." https://www.holdenqigong.com/the-history-of-the-five-animal-frolics/#:~:text=There%20are%20practices%20for%20many,qualities%20in%20our%20own%20lives.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Zilli

