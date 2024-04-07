Sign up
Previous
98 / 365
Gloriously deadpan
Purpose of a deadpan photo: "...to generate questions that the viewer keeps in mind, or to provide an image that allows a non-biased relationship between the viewer and the subject matter". ~ New York Film Academy, "So what exactly is deadpan photography?",
https://www.nyfa.edu/student-resources/what-is-deadpan-photography/
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
1
0
Zilli
@zilli
Thank you for dropping by and leaving comments about my photos!
98
photos
31
followers
33
following
26% complete
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2024
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
28th March 2024 12:47pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
zilli-for2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo and link👍😊
April 7th, 2024
