Gloriously deadpan by zilli
98 / 365

Gloriously deadpan

Purpose of a deadpan photo: "...to generate questions that the viewer keeps in mind, or to provide an image that allows a non-biased relationship between the viewer and the subject matter". ~ New York Film Academy, "So what exactly is deadpan photography?", https://www.nyfa.edu/student-resources/what-is-deadpan-photography/
7th April 2024

Zilli

@zilli
Thank you for dropping by and leaving comments about my photos!
26% complete

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Great photo and link👍😊
April 7th, 2024  
