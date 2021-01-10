Sign up
Main Auditorium
I went to my old university today. The bad whether of the last years leave some puddles, so I used one of them to take a picture of the main auditorium.
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
Stefan
@0x53
I got my camera a few years ago, but beside vacations I really never use it. When I found out about this great plattform, I...
