Sorcerer's apprentice
Rain stops for a while today. So we went to a work of art in a nearby city. It is an electricity pylon called "the Sorcerer's apprentice".
And as a Bonus I got dust on my sensor for the first time. So I didn't esased it :D
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
Stefan
@0x53
I got my camera a few years ago, but beside vacations I really never use it. When I found out about this great plattform, I...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
really makes you look twice!
January 30th, 2021
