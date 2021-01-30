Previous
Sorcerer's apprentice by 0x53
Sorcerer's apprentice

Rain stops for a while today. So we went to a work of art in a nearby city. It is an electricity pylon called "the Sorcerer's apprentice".
And as a Bonus I got dust on my sensor for the first time. So I didn't esased it :D
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Stefan

@0x53
I got my camera a few years ago, but beside vacations I really never use it. When I found out about this great plattform, I...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
really makes you look twice!
January 30th, 2021  
